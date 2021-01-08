When: Strasburg Township Reorganization and regular supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Supervisors decided 3-0 to deny a conditional use application for housing developer Ridgewall LLC. The property, 1533 Village Road, contains a single-family detached dwelling and two barns. Ridgewall was intending to demolish the home and the barn closest to the dwelling and then subdivide the property into 12 residential lots.

The reason: Supervisors voted to deny the request because the home was listed as a historical dwelling, in accordance with the township zoning ordinance. The property is located near the historic district of Strasburg, where the eastern boundary of the property serves also as the municipal boundary separating the borough and the township.

Reorganization meeting: Supervisors voted to appoint Tom Willig as chair and Mike Weaver as vice chair.

Treasurer’s bond: Supervisors voted to set the treasurer’s bond at $2 million.

Financial audit: Supervisors voted to appoint RKL LLC to audit the last year’s township accounts.

Appointments: Supervisors approved to appoint Robert Sangrey to complete a term on the township Zoning Hearing Board. Wilburn Potter and John D. Fisher will serve on the township Planning Commission.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at Refton Community Fire Company at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 .