When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, March 7.

What happened: Supervisors held a conditional use hearing continued from Jan. 3, in which resident Isaac Lapp requested permission to demolish a house at 230 N. Star Road. Supervisors decided to defer a final decision on the demolition until the April 4 meeting.

Why it matters: The structure Lapp is seeking to demolish is listed as a historical resource in the Strasburg comprehensive plan. According to the regional plan, the site has “good architectural quality” — which encourages the preservation of these structures. Lapp intends to demolish the house to construct an Amish-compatible single-family home for his son and daughter-in-law.

Lapp’s argument: Representing Lapp, attorney Nate McCormack of Blakinger Thomas said the house has “very little historical value or significance left to it and the surrounding neighborhood” and provided photographs to township officials. Lapp does not live in the house but owns the parcel where the house is located.

Amish accessibility: Lapp also argued the layout and condition of the home are not suitable as a single-family dwelling for an Amish family. The property is also 150 feet away from an in-use Amish schoolhouse, which makes the property “not suitable for use as a single-family dwelling by anybody outside of the Amish community.” He added the sight line from the driveway would not allow a horse and buggy to safely access North Star Road.

Financial burden: Lapp said it would cost an estimated $290,000 should he have to renovate the house. McCormack called the costs “extraordinary.”

Supervisor’s question: Vice Chair Mike Weaver asked Lapp whether he was aware of the property being listed as historic. Lapp responded he wasn’t aware until township engineer Mark Deimler notified him. Weaver inquired if he had contacted the township about its historical status. He responded he hadn’t due to him noticing past alterations done to the old house.

Quotable: “I didn't realize it was an old house like that until this came up,” Lapp said. “I thought I’m so close to getting the permit, and he (Deimler) notified me.”

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the township building, 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg.