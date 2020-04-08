When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: Supervisors adopted a resolution giving taxpayers a a break until the end of the year, with a penalty rate of 0% for 2020 real estate taxes.

What it means: Residents will not be penalized for delaying or not paying their 2020 real estate taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman Thomas Willig said Lancaster County is suggesting every municipality create tax relief legislation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Quotable: “I would ask everyone to take into account everyone that is around them, be safe, stay home and follow the governor’s orders, so we can put a stop to this thing and get back to work. Hopefully, we’re together next meeting, it’s hard to say at this point,” Willig said on April 7.

Dump truck: The board approved the purchase of a new dump truck for $151,245, replacing a 30-year-old truck. The purchase includes a snow plow, salt spreader and a dump body buildout. Willig said the township is in a good position to buy the truck now because the municipality has a million-dollar surplus every year.

Parking: The board voted to continue a hearing to May 4 for the dedication of Broad Street as a public road and to place parking restrictions needed for Refton Fire Company’s trucks to access the road efficiently. Willig said the township wants to hear public comment before taking action.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at at 7:30 p.m. May 4.