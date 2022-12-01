When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: The board approved the proposed budget for 2023, with no tax increase expected. The budget shows a total combined income for the general fund and liquid fuels fund in the amount of $1,863,094 and total combined expenses of $1,860,402.

Property tax: The real estate tax rate will remain at 0.555 mills. Taxpayers would pay $55.50 for every $100,000 in assessed value.

Background: The township has received approximately $400,000 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act in the past two years, which is in a separate account.

Quotable: “They are still looking at how we’re going to allocate the ARPA money,” township Secretary Judy Willig said after the meeting.

Why it’s important: The largest category for expenses is public works with repairs and construction of bridges and roads at $519,235. The budget also includes $115,000 in contributions to the fire companies serving the township.

What happens next: The budget is currently available for inspection at the township office and online at the township website. It will come back to the board of supervisors for final approval at their Dec. 5 meeting.