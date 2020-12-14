When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Dec, 7.

What happened: Supervisors approved the 2021 budget of $1.42 million.

How it adds up: The 2021 budget includes a general fund of $1.24 million and liquid fuels income of $174,400.

Millage: Residents will see no tax increase in 2021 as the rate remains at 0.555 mills, or $55.50 for a home valued at $100,000.

Largest expense: The biggest chunk of the budget, at $224,600, will go toward repairing and constructing township bridges and roads.

Fire contributions: Throughout the budget drafting process, supervisors and Treasurer Connie Kaufman discussed how to distribute $116,500 to the Strasburg and Refton fire companies. Officials decided to give $47,500 to Strasburg and $69,000 to Refton.

What's next: Supervisors will meet next at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Refton Community Fire Company.