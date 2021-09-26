When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: The board voted to advertise a proposed text amendment ordinance pertaining to residential density and housing types in the Gateway North and R-1 zoning districts, along with creating a new R-2 zone. Vice Chair Mike Weaver was absent.

Why it matters: The new Hartman Bridge Village development project along Route 896 near the Sight & Sound Theatre will increase the township’s population by 10%, Chair Tom Willig said last month. The text amendment will allow a mixed-use residential development to be constructed at Hartman Bridge Road in the Gateway North zoning district. Township officials and developer Keystone Custom Homes have gone back and forth on different types of housing to accommodate higher-density housing plans there.

Permitted use: Within Strasburg Township, a mixed-use development will only be permitted on a lot existing as of Jan. 1, 2021, with a minimum of 10 acres. The mixed-use development may be extended to one or more adjoining lots under the same ownership as of Jan. 1. The applicant must join all contiguous lots developed with the mixed-use development into a single lot by using the subdivision and land development process.

Density: The proposed ordinance will allow multiple family dwellings within a mixed-use development at a maximum density of 18 dwelling units per acre of the lot area defined, or 180 dwelling units. Supervisors have previously discussed this number at length during previous meetings, as it exceeds Lancaster County Planning Commission’s recommendation of nine dwelling units per acre.

New zone: A new residential district would be created to allow townhouses and duplexes by conditional use. Recently, supervisors voted to make the remaining R-1 district — on Prospect Road and Village Road — higher density single-family dwellings only. Eight properties on North Star Road in the R-1 residential district will now be classified as a new residential R-2 zone. The new district will be the 11th zoning district added to the township’s list of zones in its ordinance.

Reclassification: The zoning classification of a 61-acre tract at 965 Strasburg Pike will switch from a residential R-1 zone to an agricultural zone.

What’s next: The amendment will also be forwarded to the Strasburg Township and Lancaster County planning commissions for review. Each commission will have 45 days to review the proposed ordinance. Supervisors will vote to ratify the text amendment at the Nov. 1 meeting. The board will meet to begin budget talks Oct. 4 at the township building at 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg.