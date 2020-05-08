When: Strasburg supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: The supervisors voted to waive first-quarter late fees for water and sewer customers.

What it means: Residents who may be financially affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not pay late fees on water and sewer payments.

Ordinance advertisement: Supervisors voted unanimously to advertise the June 1 hearing for public comment on proposed ordinances for the dedication of Broad Street in Refton as a public road and pending parking restrictions. The dedication is needed for the Refton Fire Company’s trucks to access the road efficiently. Chairman Tom Willig said last month there was no historical record of Broad Street as a public township road.

Also: Public comment will also be heard June 1 for a proposed ordinance to regulate short-term rentals, including Airbnb properties.

Quotable: “We are hoping to meet in person next month,” Willig said on May 5.

Township building repairs: The supervisors voted to delay work for an estimated $74,000 in exterior repairs to the municipal building at 400 Bunker Hill Road. Willig said supervisors have a “wait-and-see attitude” toward the project and are “trying to be tighter with our money.” Meanwhile, Descco Design & Construction was awarded a contract to fix minor concrete repairs for the sidewalk at a cost of $4,680. The chairman said the township will consider seeking bids for the larger project next year.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold an in-person meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at an alternate site because the township offices will be configured for the June 2 primary election. Secretary Judy Willig said in a May 5 email the meeting will be held at Refton fire Company, 99 Church Street, Refton. Masks will be required prior to entering the fire hall and social distancing guidelines will be in place.