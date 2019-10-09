When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: Supervisors reviewed plans for an 11-acre combination retail and residential development at the intersection of Hartman Bridge (Route 896) and Herr roads. Representatives of the long-dormant Hartman Bridge Village project were on hand for a public hearing for the planned project that will include an 8,000-square-foot restaurant, retail space and 113 apartments.
Why it matters: The project would be the first major, multi-structure development built under the township’s Gateway zoning regulations adopted in 2014. Design standards for the Gateway North Zone are intended to allow commercial development while maintain the rural and historic character of the area and to provide a transition between commercial and residential districts. Plans call for first-floor retail space with two floors of apartments above in the buildings fronting Hartman Bridge Road, with two three-story apartment buildings to the rear of the property.
Background: Hartman Bridge Village was originally proposed in 2013, but the project stalled when the developer struggled to find tenants for the retail space. It was revived after the developer was able to attract a restaurant to the site. Changes in the overall plan, including acquiring an additional lot to accommodate the restaurant building, required the developer to seek the township’s approval for the revised plans.
Quotable: “We want something that will have a positive impact. When we acquired the corner lot, that allowed us to create a complete project on the 11 acres,” said Greg Hill, of Keystone Custom Homes, the project’s developer. “The commercial leasing has been very difficult. We have to find the right tenants. Now we have the restaurant, and we think we are close with other tenants, so it was time to restart the process.”
What’s next: Supervisors made no decision. Solicitor Josele Cleary told the board the developer’s paperwork had minor errors that needed to be “cleaned up” before a written decision can be rendered. Supervisors are likely to vote on the project in November.