When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 2, at Refton Community Fire Company to accommodate social distancing.

What happened: Supervisors approved the 2021 sewer fund budget of $119,800.

Monthly fee: Supervisors discussed the monthly public sewage fee and decided to delay lowering it from $119 to $115 per month. Supervisor Mike Weaver said a $4 decrease may not be received well by township residents because of its small amount. He added, “it’s not the best time to make financial moves, based on the volatility of the economy and the political situation.” Supervisors will reexamine it in 2021.

Engineer’s input: Township engineer Mark Deimler described the move as “more of a political decision than a financial decision” to supervisors. He added there is a $350,000 surplus, should major maintenance arise, and also said township expenses should stay consistent.

Quotable: “We have a good handle on expenses, unless we have a major amount of pumps fail,” Deimler said.

Planning commission: Supervisors also unanimously approved the appointment of Josh Weaver to the planning commission. He was one of two candidates interviewed prior to the Oct. 5 supervisors meeting. The other applicant was Todd Weiss.

What’s next: Supervisors will vote on the 2021 budget at the Dec. 7 meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the fire company, 99 Church St., Refton.