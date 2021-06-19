When: Supervisors meeting, June 7, in person.

What happened: Supervisors announced monthly meetings will return to the township building at 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg. The change will go into effect next month.

Why it matters: During the coronavirus pandemic, supervisors meetings have been held at the Refton Fire Company, 99 Church St., to follow social distancing guidelines and accommodate larger crowds. Chair Tom Willig said meeting at the township building is now “safer” due to higher vaccination rates and slower activity during the summer.

Quotable: “We’re ready to get back to normal,” Willig said.

Zoning: Supervisors continued discussion on a proposed text amendment that would revise regulations governing residential development in the Gateway North and R-1 residential zoning districts. The amendment would finalize the number of dwellings in Gateway North to 18 family dwellings per acre in a mixed-use development. In the R-1 district, single family detached dwellings would be permitted. Supervisors made no final decision, but will revisit the matter at a future meeting.

Background: The zoning changes were prompted after Keystone Custom Homes CEO Jeff Rutt told supervisors last July the demand for residential real estate is higher than commercial. Since then, supervisors have discussed residential density and permitted uses for residential development in the R-1 and Gateway North zones.

Locations: The Gateway North zone is a commercial zoning district located on Hartman Bridge Road while R-1 is located on North Jackson St. and stretches toward Village Road near Strasburg Borough.

Other business: Secretary Judy Willig informed supervisors a separate bank account for $427,999 in American Rescue Plan funding has been created at the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust. The township will have two years to spend the money.

What’s next: Strasburg Township supervisors will meet July 5.