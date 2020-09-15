When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Supervisors began a preliminary review of the 2021 budget, though they took no action. The process is just beginning, and the township is waiting for data from tax collection agencies to determine how much income was generated, Chair Tom Willig said.

Funding question: Like every municipality, Strasburg Township has felt the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Willig said the township may have to supplement the budget with savings funds, but he doesn’t anticipate a tax increase on residents because the township has a $1 million surplus fund. Final budget approval will come at the December meeting.

Quotable: “It’s hard to know until you really get to December, and see what the taxes are between now and then. We still have a quarter of a year to go, but we start the process now,” Willig said after the meeting.

Budget request: John Stoltzfus of the Strasburg Fire Company requested a recurring contribution from the township to purchase a firetruck. Supervisors said the matter will be taken under consideration during upcoming budget talks.

What’s next: Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The meeting will take place at Refton Community Fire Company, 99 Church St, Refton.