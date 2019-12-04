When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: The board adopted the 2020 budget of $1.44 million and set the real estate rate at 0.555 mills. The budget comes with a relatively small projected surplus of $3,592.
Quotable: “I want to make it clear that we are not raising the taxes in the township next year,” Vice Chairman Michael Weaver said.
What it means: The millage rate will stay the same for the third consecutive year. The tax bill for a property assessed at $200,00 will be $111. Chairman Thomas Willig said the board has always aimed for a low tax rate.
Speed enforcement: The budget includes $20,000 set aside for speed enforcement by Strasburg Borough police. Willig said after the meeting the township is responding to feedback received from residents, who live on Refton and White Oak roads. The budgeted allocation will accommodate increased enforcement hours in 2020.
Short-term vacation rentals: Bill Potter, chairman of the township Planning Commission, presented a draft ordinance regulating short-term rentals and Airbnb properties operated within the township. Township Secretary Judy Willig said in an email “the goal is to retain the rural character of the township while allowing residents to optimize their properties within certain parameters.” She said the township wants to get ahead of the game because of the online reservation service’s rising popularity and problems in some municipalities, though are no reported issues in Strasburg Township. Supervisors plan to vote on the issue early next year.
What’s next: With the absence of a court reporter, township supervisors will resume a public hearing Dec. 16 for Ruthie and JR Stoltzfus, who wish to open a cafe and retail space on 366 Hartman Bridge Road.
Reorganization: Supervisors will reorganize and hold the first regular meeting of the new year on Jan. 6.
Other business: Supervisors appointed Robert Brueninger to a five-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board. They also appointed Christina Kruger to a four-year term to the Planning Commission.