When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: Prior to the public comment period, Township Administrator Mark Deimler, of Solanco Engineering Associates LLC, addressed resident concerns about the Creekview Lane sewer project.

Background: The township is in the process of extending public sewer service to approximately 20 homes on Creekview Lane. These hookups would replace the existing on-lot disposal systems that were beginning to fail. Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regulations mandated this change. Service will be provided through the Strasburg Borough Authority, via the Village Road pumping station. The project was made possible by a Lancaster County American Rescue Plan Act grant of approximately $230,000 in 2022.

By the numbers: Deimler was able to provide the known costs for residents thus far: a quarterly sewer fee will be $147.15 until the second quarter of 2024, at which point the fee will be reevaluated; a one-time hookup fee of $5,651; a grinder pump fee, when needed, of $5,850.

Public comment: Resident Robin Horner, whose property is at the corner of Edisonville Road and Creekview Lane, expressed concern over the logistics of extending a sewer lateral through her property, which is rocky and contains a cistern, to reach the Creekview line.

Quotables: “But now you’re not even bringing the sewer up to my property, I have to go to your sewer, you’re not bringing it to me,” Horner said. After some more discussion, Deimler responded, “The change order to get that sewer from that manhole up another 30 feet was $30,000.” That cost would then have to be “divvied up between all the property owners … we’re doing our best to minimize the total project costs for the residents to keep the cost down,” Deimler said.

Other business: The board conducted a conditional use hearing for a farm-related business on the John Esh farm property at 122 Krantz Mill Road. The business, a farm-equipment repair shop specializing in small engine repair, is operated by John Esh’s son, Aaron Esh, and it is currently in violation of the zoning ordinance. The property is zoned agricultural. Aaron Esh is seeking to bring it into compliance.

Action: The supervisors unanimously approved the conditional use based on the applicant meeting the following conditions: there will need to be a landscape strip in compliance with the zoning ordinance; parking will be limited to the east side of the barn that is being used as a garage; all equipment must be stored in a fenced area; no backing onto the road is to be allowed, only left turns in and out of the property will be allowed; hours of operation will be limited to 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and the applicant must obtain a building permit for renovations being done to the barn.

New treasurer: Supervisors approved the appointment of Vicki Eldridge, Providence Township Administrator/Treasurer, as the new part-time treasurer for Strasburg Township, effective Aug. 15, and pension plan treasurer and CAO as of Sept. 6, succeeding current treasurer Connie Kauffman. Kauffman will help as needed over the next two months. Judith Willig, township secretary, confirmed in a phone call that Eldridge’s salary will be $28 an hour.

Next meeting: The board will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.