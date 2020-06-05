When: Strasburg Townshp supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: The board adopted three ordinances to make Broad Street in Refton a public township road with parking restrictions.

Why it’s important: The restrictions are intended to give Refton Fire Company vehicles sufficient space when responding to a call.

Public comment: Resident Larry Reinhart, who owns a duplex at the corner of Broad and Main streets voiced his opposition for the parking restrictions on the newly dedicated Broad Street. Over the years, his parked vehicles impeded emergency vehicle access of neighboring Refton Fire Company, township officials said.

Quotable: “We took the dedication of the road, which was also within our right as a municipality,” secretary Judy Willig said after the meeting.

Taxes: The board passed a resolution to extend this year’s real estate tax deadline to Nov. 30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impact, with a 10% penalty for taxes paid after that date. Treasurer Connie Kauffman said after the meeting there is $50,000 remaining in real estate taxes still owed to Strasburg Township.

Road detour: Supervisors authorized a memorandum of understanding, giving Lancaster County permission to use Herr Road as a detour starting in March 2021. The county will be rebuilding the bridge on South Ronks Road between East Lampeter and Strasburg townships. The project will be completed by October 2021.

What’s next: Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. on July 6. The township is looking into virtual and in-person options.