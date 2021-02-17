When: Strasburg Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 15, rescheduled due to inclement weather on Feb. 1.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to sign a polling place agreement to hold the 2021 spring primary election at the township building. However, Chair Tom Willig then opened discussion on moving future elections to Refton Community Fire Company, 99 Church St., Refton. Supervisors made no final decision.

Why it matters: Willig said last year’s general election “was very crowded” and waiting times lasted up to an hour. He noted the fire company provides better physical accessibility than the township building. Lancaster County officials were pleased with the size and the ease of getting people in and out of the firehouse during a walk-through with Willig prior to the meeting. He said fire officials agreed to use the firehouse as a polling place.

Two options: Changing the polling location to Refton was the first option Willig introduced. The second option was to have two voting precincts in Strasburg Township, with the fire company designated as the second polling location.

Redistricting effect: Willig said county officials told him the second option was a “no-go for now” because of redistricting from the 2020 Census. While state officials redistrict, there is a blackout on any changes that can happen until results are finalized. Willig said population studies would also have to be conducted. “There’s a lot more work involved than signing a paper,” Chair Tom Willig said.

Reaction: Vice Chair Michael Weaver had reservations about moving the polling place further away from some of the heaviest concentrated populated areas in the township. Weaver was in favor for the two-precinct option during preliminary discussion. He also noted the township will probably see a minimum 10% population spike from completion of new residential developments.

Quotable: “You’re going to have a massive amount of people coming in the very near future,” Weaver said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at Refton Community Fire Company at 7:30 p.m. on March 1.