When: Supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Township officials announced a slight increase in sewage and water fees by $1.50 per quarter. A single residential unit that uses 5,000 gallons will now pay $34.56 for water and $65.75 for sewer quarterly.
What it means: Township engineer Mark Deimler said with Strasburg Borough raising sewer rates a few months back, Strasburg Township residents who use public water and sewer will see an increase in water and sewer bills in 2020. Deimler said, “because our sewer rates are tied with the borough’s rates, we also have to revise our resolution to be in line with their sewer rates.” Treasurer Connie Kauffman said an increase will cover administrative fees for issuing invoices. Residents affected will see the increase when bills are issued on April 1.
Quotable: “It’s only a $1.50, but you’ll hear about it,” resident Todd Weiss said to officials.
Reorganization: Peggy Dearolf was sworn in for her fourth 6-year term as supervisor.
Zoning: Supervisors approved a conditional use request for Ruthie and J.R. Stoltzfus for a cafe and home decor business at 366 Hartman Bridge Road.
What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.