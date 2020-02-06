When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 3.
What happened: Supervisors approved a request from Strasburg-based Clinic for Special Children for closure of Bunker Hill and Deiter roads for a charity 5K race on Sept. 19. Kelly Cullen, communications manager for the clinic, asked supervisors to close these two roads. She also requested fire-police assistance from the Strasburg Fire Company for the third straight year. She said the 5K route will be the same as last year.
Why it’s important: She said last year’s event had 350 runners participate and raised $40,000 for the organization.
Amish counseling center: Supervisors supported an application for a variance to convert a single-family dwelling at 932 Eisenberger Road. The property is owned by John L. Stoltzfus, who currently uses the 2.5-acre property as a rental residential property. It would be converted into a two-room counseling center for the Conservative Mentoring Group, a counseling service for Old Order Amish. The group outgrew its current venue, Free Indeed Ministries in Paradise Township.
Conditions: Supervisors recommended the following conditions for the Zoning Hearing Board to review: the variance expires if the practice discontinues or ceases operation; no overnight stays or other residential uses; no commercial or retail sales; and no dispensing of medications.
What’s next: The Zoning Hearing Board will make a final decision on the variance at its Feb. 11 meeting. Supervisors will meet again March 2.