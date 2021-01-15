When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: Police officers from surrounding municipalities and family members filled the meeting room at Strasburg Fire Company to salute Nick Ferretti, who was sworn in as the new police chief and to celebrate the retirement of Steve Echternach.

Background: Echternach retired Dec. 31 after 38 years with the department, having spent the last 18 as chief and before that, 20 years as patrolman and sergeant. Mayor Bruce Ryder said Echternach modernized the police department, leading it with dedication, integrity and professionalism. During his tenure, Echternach was instrumental with the Youth Aid panel and the contract to provide police services to parts of Strasburg Township. He served on the Lancaster County Police Chiefs Association IT committee and the South Central Task Force. He was credited with updating the department’s records management system and rewriting the police policy manual. The mayor declared Jan. 13, Chief F. Steven Echternach Day and presented him with a retired police chief’s badge. Echternach has been serving as borough manager since July and said he plans to be in that position through all of 2021.

Quotable: “I know I am leaving the department in great hands with the promotion of Sgt. Ferretti to chief and I look forward to working with him as I begin my new job as borough manager,” Echternach said.

New chief: Ferretti has been with the department for 34 years and was promoted to sergeant in 2018. A lifelong resident of the borough who graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, he moved to Lampeter in 2004. Ferretti said he got his start in police work when he was hired as a civilian to do undercover work by then Strasburg chief Robert Ham. Since he started with the department, Ferretti said the borough has been ever changing with crime going up and population more than doubling. He said he plans to keep the department moving forward with his team of four full-time and four part-time officers. Ferretti’s salary is set by the police contract and is $89,211. “It’s a good ship we’re running,” Ferretti said of the department.

Other news: After the meeting, council members were invited to see the fire company’s new mini-pumper, which has already been in use twice since they received it in December. The apparatus is capable of responding to a wide range of calls and is equipped with medical equipment and fire suppression tools.