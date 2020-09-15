When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Strasburg Fire Company deputy chief Scott Weichler presented the company’s plans to purchase a minipumper capable of responding to a wide range of calls. Its smaller size should help draw volunteers who might otherwise be intimidated by driving a larger firetruck, he said.

Why it’s important: The minipumper — a 2019 Ford F550 XLT crew cab from MARCO Fire Apparatus — will be equipped with medical equipment and fire suppression tools. The new truck will replace the recently sold 1982 Seagrave pumper; it will lessen the wear and tear on two of the company’s other rescue vehicles. Weichler said the fire company seeks to train drivers to use the minipumper to get water to fires and tools to vehicle accidents.

Financing: The total cost of the minipumper is $277,984, which includes $25,000 worth of new equipment and tools. The fire company plans to pay for the firetruck with a 2% interest Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency loan for half its cost. The fire company also plans to use $81,334 from the borough’s capital equipment fund.

n Quotable: “It makes sound financial sense and continues the fiscal stewardship of the Strasburg Fire Company,” Weichler said.

What’s next: The minipumper is in the process of being built for expected delivery in December. Weichler said the fire company will be asking for the borough’s portion of the costs before the end of the year.

Other news: Council approved new zoning amendments to identify and define regulations for the following uses that were not previously mentioned: breweries, brewpubs, medical marijuana dispensaries, microbreweries and wine retail/tasting. There were no comments during the public hearing prior to council’s vote.

Stormwater concerns: Borough Manager Steve Echternach said he received several complaints from residents after the last significant rainfall about water flooding their properties. The water runoff is coming from Main and South Dectur streets. He said the state Department of Transportation is not going to do anything about the stormwater drains on Main Street.

What’s next: Echternacht will contact the residents affected and then form a committee to deal with the issue.