When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Council sided with its Historical Architectural Review Board when it voted unanimously to deny First Presbyterian Church's request to demolish the historic house it owns at 121 S. Decatur St.

Background: Terry Sweigart, a representative of the church, and the Rev. Bob Bronkema said they understand the value of properties in the borough, but their decision to want to demolish the house had to do with their long-term strategy of planning for the future and the need to expand the main church building in the future. Sweigart said the house would be very expensive to fix and questioned if it was historically significant just because it was old and within the historical boundary.

HARB's side: Tom Lainhoff, chairman of review board, said the house was built 225 years ago and is one of eight historic one-story buildings that were built in Strasburg and is one of two that survive today. He said the house was in deteriorating condition when the church bought it 20 years ago and it wasn't taken care of properly over the years. He said he was also worried about what could happen to a log house on the property.

Quotable: “We take stewardship very seriously, as does the church,” Lainhoff said. “There isn't anything more important to HARB than the historical remains of the past in Strasburg. We're strongly opposed to this.”

Council's side: Borough Manager Steve Echternach read a zoning hearing board decision from 2013 that granted the church's variance request that allowed them to take the property from the residences at 119 and 121 S. Decatur St. and add it to their property at 101 S. Decatur St. The square footage requirement was part of the request as they wanted to make the lots at 119 and 121 S. Decatur St. smaller than allowed in the residential historic zone and the intent at that time was said to be so they could sell the houses.

Budget adopted: Council adopted the 2022 budget with no tax increase and adopted a resolution to set the tax rate at 3.03 mills.

Other news: A conditional use hearing was held to consider Strasburg Scooters plans to expand their business at 246 N. Decatur St. to the adjoining lot at 252 N. Decatur St. Owner Marc Crusemire said the expansion is needed to add more parking and to make the business more functional. A storage structure is proposed for the site, as well as landscaping, a new sign and sidewalks. He said there will be an area where customers can learn how to properly drive the scooters before driving them on the road. The expansion is not expected to increase traffic on Route 896, he said. Council has 45 days to render a decision and plans to do so at their Jan. 11 meeting.