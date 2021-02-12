When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting,Feb. 9.

What happened: Borough Council members heard plans for a medical clinic proposed to be built on Historic Drive next to Rutter’s convenience store.

Why it’s important: The plan, filed by R.A.Stonerook LLC-Strasburg, is for a 15,000-square-foot medical facility straddling two lots. The property will have 52% lot coverage, which is under the 62% allowed. A road will not be extended from Rutter’s to the facility.

Background: No action was required by council on their first review of the plan. The borough Planning Commission recommended approval of the waivers, and issues are being resolved with the water and sewer authority. Borough Manager Steve Echternach said it is not known who plans to operate the facility or what type of medical facility or services will be offered.

Quotable: “I’m one hundred percent supportive of it — it’s a bonus for our community to expand medical services. I think it’s a good fit.”

Other news: State Rep. Keith Greiner, who serves the 43rd Legislative District, presented Echternach with a citation for his “more than 37 years of distinguished service” as police chief. Echternach retired Dec. 31 after 38 years with the department — the last 18 years as chief and 20 years as patrolman and sergeant.