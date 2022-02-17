When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Borough Council approved the hiring of two full-time police officers. This brings the police force to five full-time and two part-time officers, and the police chief is looking to hire more part-time officers.

Background: The officers were selected from a candidate list recommended by the borough’s civil service commission. The officers are Matthew Neidinger and Brandon Remington. Neidinger has been a part-time officer with the borough for 15 years. He has also been an officer with West Lampeter for 26 years, and his last day there is Feb. 18. Remington has been a police officer with the Harrisburg police department for two years and plans to move to the Strasburg area, said police Chief Nick Ferretti.

Other happenings: Council discussed applying for a Community Development Block Grant to help pay for a stormwater management project that is in the works.

Records retention: Council passed two resolutions for the destruction of borough records and old police department paper records in accordance with the Records Retention Act that is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. Borough Manager Steve Echternach said that is the process the law requires each year to allow the borough to purge records as set by the Municipal Records Manual. He said some of the records are backed up on a computer but not all of them.