When: Council meeting, June 8.

What happened: John Johnson, who owns a rental property at 119 S. Fulton St., asked for council’s help in dealing with what he said has become a nuisance property at the basketball courts at the former Strasburg Elementary School, 114 S. Fulton St.

Background: Johnson said groups of teenagers from all over Lancaster County come to play at the courts because of the low 8-foot-3-inch rims on the hoops. He said as a result, there is littering on his property, which abuts the courts. He said he has experienced cursing, loud music from the teens’ cars and vandalism to his garage. He said the teens illuminate the courts at night by turning on their headlights and urinate behind his property. Johnson said he has called police but faces retaliation after they respond, such as when he had a bucket of manure thrown onto his garage.

Why it’s important: Johnson said he contacted Lampeter-Strasburg school officials in March 2020 about the problem and asked them to remove the rims but was told they wouldn’t do it.

Quotable: “My intent is not to get anyone in trouble, but for it to end,” he said. “As a property owner, I should have a reasonable expectation of quiet.”

What’s next: Council President Mike Chiodo said council should pursue the matter and members agreed to send a letter to the school district supporting removal of the basketball posts.

Other news: Council discussed establishing the International Property Maintenance Code, which will provide more legal clout in dealing with derelict properties. Mayor Bruce Ryder said having the code was recommended by the borough’s code enforcement officer, Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering. A draft of the ordinance was presented to council with adoption of the code planned for the fall. Ryder said discussions about the code started after the borough was dealing with a derelict property at 8-10 E. Main St. last year.