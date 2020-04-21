When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, April 14.

What happened: Council approved measures to delay penalties for late property tax payments and to delay sheriff’s sales for a year, as recommended by the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was conducted remotely in the Strasburg Community Park pavilion behind the borough office.

What it means: Borough Manager Lisa Boyd explained the 2% discount due date will remain April 30. But the base due date will be either Nov. 30, at which time a 10% penalty will be added, or Dec. 31 with no penalty if the county and all municipalities agree.

Quotable: “We left our ordinance open for either and will follow up with a resolution when officially decided,” she said.

Emergency declaration: Council held a special meeting March 25 and signed an emergency declaration due to the pandemic. By issuing the declaration, the borough is eligible for emergency funding, if needed.

Comcast: A public hearing was held and council adopted an ordinance granting a nonexclusive cable franchise to Comcast of Southeast Pennsylvania. The agreement is for a seven years and was enacted to allow Comcast to provide cable services to residents of the borough.

What’s next: Borough council will meet next at 7:30 p.m. May 12.