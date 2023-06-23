When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, June 13. Council members David Felpel and Robert Bennethum were absent.

What happened: Resident Diane Krout shared her concern regarding parking at Speckled Hen Coffee.

Background: The cafe, located at 141 E. Main St. in Strasburg, recently opened its second-floor taproom and brunch bar. Krout said it was opened before the completion of overflow parking and worries the demand for customer parking is a nuisance. Krout lives a few doors down from the cafe at 129 E. Main St. She also pointed out a streetside portion of curb that has been painted yellow, which customers avoid but could be helpful in preventing parking from extending farther than necessary.

Response: “My understanding is that yellow curbs designate a no-parking zone,” said Ryan Dagen, Speckled Hen’s co-founder. “In our restaurant, we have several posted signs trying to make sure that guests are not parking in front of our neighbors’ driveways and places they’re not supposed to.”

What’s next: Mayor Bruce Ryder says the yellow curb has been around for decades, though its source is unknown. “That probably shouldn’t be yellow,” Ryder said. The council plans to submit the issue to the safety committee, which meets in July. The council will discuss potential solutions in August, including the option for additional lined street parking. Dagen offered to contribute funds to paint parking-spot lines if needed. “We really are trying to do everything we can to be good neighbors,” he said.

Next meeting: The next council meeting is on Monday, July 11.