When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, April 11.

What happened: The sale of the vacant Strasburg Elementary School may be on an upcoming planning commission agenda for a courtesy review, borough officials said. Strasburg Borough Planning Commission offered the buyer the opportunity to attend a courtesy review as early as May, but the buyer has not confirmed a meeting date.

Background: Borough Manager Steve Echternach on March 28 met with two representatives from Benchmark Real Estate, a subsidiary of Benchmark Construction Co., Brownstown, to discuss the next steps for their purchase of the former Strasburg Elementary School building. Lampeter-Strasburg school board approved the sale at a meeting on Feb. 21, and the parties subsequently signed a purchase agreement on Feb. 28 with a purchase price of $550,000. However, Benchmark is still required to go through a conditional-use hearing for zoning purposes. With guidance from the courtesy review, the planning commission would make a recommendation to the council for a conditional-use hearing. If Benchmark decides to move forward with the sale, they’d likely complete the conditional use hearing by mid-summer. Benchmark must complete their due diligence by the agreement expiration date of Aug. 25, Echternach said.

Audit: Samantha Claar of RKL Associates went over the financial statements and annual audit for the borough for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022.

Notable numbers: The borough’s total liabilities for 2022 were about $5.44 million, down $299,000 from the year prior thanks largely to principal payments made on debt. The borough received $160,000 from the CARES Act and $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act grant. Expenditures for the year totaled $990,000, up $380,000 for the year due largely to engineering services.

The synopsis: In general, the borough’s expenditures increased while revenue decreased in 2022 on a year-over-year basis. However, they remain in good financial standing, thanks in part to decreased liabilities and federal grant programs.

What’s next: The next council meeting is on May 9.