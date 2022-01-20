When: Strasburg Borough council meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: Strasburg Borough Police Department is celebrating 150 years, and to mark the milestone officers received new badges and commemorative challenge coins.

Background: Challenge coins are a form of collection among departments and organizations. Police Chief Nick Ferretti presented the department’s first challenge coin at the borough council meeting. The silver dollar-sized coins were designed by Ferretti, who said it’s possible more coins will be ordered to sell to raise funds for a scholarship the department gives each year to a Lampeter-Strasburg High School senior who plans a career in law enforcement. The department’s patches are for sale on eBay and the borough office.

Coin design: The department’s patch and badge are featured on each side of the coin. When designing the coin, Ferretti said he wasn’t sure if the company that made the coins would be able to capture all the details, but he is happy with how they turned out.

History lesson: When researching the history of the department, Ferretti said the first mention of a police department in Strasburg was in 1872 in the minutes. He said he plans to continue finding out more about the department in those early years and put together a presentation for the annual borough dinner in November.

Other news: Council approved plans for Strasburg Scooters to expand its business at 246 N. Decatur St. to the adjoining lot at 252 N. Decatur St. After a conditional use hearing in December, council had 45 days to render a decision. At the hearing, owner Marc Crusemire said the expansion is needed to add more parking and to make the business more functional. A storage structure is proposed for the site, as well as landscaping, a new sign and sidewalks. He said there will be an area where customers can learn how to properly drive the scooters before using them on the road. The expansion is not expected to increase traffic on Route 896, he said.