When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Borough Council appointed Dave Felpel to fill Dave Dunn's unexpired term, ending at the end of the year. Dunn resigned from council because he is moving out of the area to be closer to family.

Meet the new council member: Felpel, an independent financial adviser, has lived on Hillcrest Avenue in Strasburg for four years with his wife Pam. They have two grown children. He has served on the borough Planning Commission for two years and said he will continue to serve while being on council. He is also a member of the Lancaster South Rotary Club. Felpel is on the ballot for the four-year term that begins in January 2022.

Quotable: “I love Strasburg and I believe my prior experience serving will enable me to serve the community,” he said.

Other news: Council appointed Murl Clark to the Planning Commission after Dominick Di Bella, who had a conflict with the Monday night meetings, resigned Sept. 13. Clark, who lives on McCarter Lane in Heritage Strasburg with his wife Sandy, owns MSC Investments on Lincoln Highway East where he owns and manages rental properties, including one on Hampden Drive in Strasburg. He has served on several boards over the years, including the Strasburg Heritage Society board for 10 years.

Police news: Mayor Bruce Ryder said Strasburg Township supervisors are happy with the service the police provide by doing traffic enforcement and would like to have them also respond to calls from Lancaster Countywide Communications. Ryder said the township is willing to fund up to half the salary of a full-time officer to provide this additional service.

Police contract: Council voted to ratify the contract with the police department. The contract has a cost of living increase of 2.5% each year. The term of the contract is Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Budget update: Borough Manager Steve Echternach said as of now, no real estate tax increase is being planned in next year's budget. The borough is proposing a 2.5% increase in wages for staff and is planning to hire a full-time police officer. Donations will most likely be at the same level as last year despite requests for increase. Council is looking to impose a local services tax, formerly known as an emergency services tax. Anyone who works in the borough would pay the tax as a way to generate additional income without having to raise property taxes. It would equate to $52 per head per nonresident employed in the borough, with some limitations. Echternach said he plans to contact the Lancaster County Tax Collection Board about it.

Halloween parade: The Strasburg Lions Club Halloween Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Trick-or-treating is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.