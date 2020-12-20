When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Dec. 8.

What happened: Council approved the final budget for next year with no tax increase.

Details: The general fund budget is balanced, totaling $1,421,401. This does not include water and sewer, which is managed by the Strasburg Borough Authority. The real estate tax rate will remain at 3.03 mills. A homeowner with a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $303.

Major projects: According to Steve Echternach, borough manager, budgeted projects for next year include replacing the municipal building roof, a public works building roof and some paving projects. These expenses are planned and budgeted in reserve funds.

Other news: Starting in the new year, borough council meetings will begin at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.