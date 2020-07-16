When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, July 14.

What happened: After an hourlong executive session, council voted to accept Borough Manager Lisa Boyd’s letter of retirement and appoint police Chief Steve Echternach as interim borough manager, secretary/treasurer and administrative officer of the pension fund.

Why it’s important: According to council President Mike Chiodo, Boyd was placed on administrative leave June 25 based on the borough solicitor’s recommendation for “personal issues outside the borough.” Chiodo did not elaborate.

Background: Boyd was borough manager for 33 years and served as tax collector.

New tax collector: Council appointed Ray Reeder, who serves on the Strasburg Borough Authority, to fill the unexpired term of tax collector through 2022.

What’s next: Chiodo said Echternach is willing to serve in the roles of manager and police chief through the end of the year. After that, he said council will begin looking for a new manager. Echternach is planning to retire as police chief next year, Chiodo said.

Other news: The board approved refinancing $3 million of debt related to the water system. The debt includes a 2014 bank loan and a 2015 bond issue. The borough is now paying 3.5% interest on the debt. With the consolidation, the borough will pay 2%, saving the municipality and the authority $200,000.

Appointment: The board appointed John Imhoff as civil service member. He will fill the vacancy left by Lee Potts, who died last month.