When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting June 9.

What happened: Council has decided to hold off on sending its annual donations to nonprofit organizations for a few months until members find out how much they’re going to receive from earned income tax revenues.

Why it’s important: Each year after the May meeting, council distributes the money it budgets annually for community service organizations. After finding out from the tax collection bureau that the borough could be $40,000 short in earned income tax revenues because of the coronavirus, borough manager Lisa Boyd suggested council hold off on sending the donations until August. Council plans to draft a letter explaining its situation to Strasburg Fire Company, Lancaster EMS, Strasburg Playground Association, Strasburg Library, Strasburg Scout House Association and one of the parade committees.

Other news: Following a county recommendation, council adopted a resolution establishing no penalty for all property tax payments made after June 30 through Nov. 30. After that, a 10% penalty will be added.

Other business: Council accepted the low bid of $43,537 from Long’s Asphalt for the paving of the top of Coppersmith and Putnam Circle. The borough received three bids.

What’s next: Borough Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.