- When: Borough Council meeting, Oct. 8.

- What happened: Council discussed projects for next year as part of a review of the budget.

- Why it’s important: Borough Manager Lisa Boyd said originally there was $80,000 in the state highway aid fund to be used for four street projects next year, but that would have left only $13,000 in the fund after those projects were completed. Instead, she said, they plan to use $40,000 to repair three streets for a balance of $53,000 left in the fund. The projects include having the public works department seal coating specific streets that have cracks in them.

- Also: The roof on the borough building leaks and needs to be replaced, Boyd said. She said the $50,000 in the building fund won’t be enough to have a new roof installed and suggested taking out a loan since rates are low. Presently, the borough has no outstanding loans. The parking lot at the borough office also needs to be redone, and Council discussed the possibility of adding the cost of that project to the loan.

