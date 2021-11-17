When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Borough Council approved a $1.5 million preliminary budget for 2022 without a real estate tax increase. For the first time, however, Strasburg will implement a local services tax with the hopes of increasing revenue.

What it means: The property tax rate will remain at 3.03 mills. To put this in perspective, a property assessed at $100,000 would generate a $303 tax bill, the same as 2021.

Local services tax: Borough Manager Steve Echternach said he is hoping the implementation of the new tax will raise about $25,000. He pursued looking into the tax as a way to generate income without having to raise property taxes. The tax will be assessed on anyone who works in the borough – not just nonresident employees. Council member Dale Spaulding voted against the new tax, saying if the borough needs $25,000, they should just raise taxes.

Plans for next year: Included in the budget will be the addition of a full-time police officer starting in January, a new police car, surfacing of the municipal building parking lot, a required municipal separate storm sewer (MS4) project and some paving projects. The general fund budget does not include the water and sewer that is managed by the Strasburg Borough Authority.

Community services: Strasburg will contribute the same level to community service organizations as last year with the exception of a $5,000 increase to Strasburg Fire Company and a $1,000 increase to Lancaster EMS.

What's next: Borough Council is scheduled to adopt the budget at the Dec. 14 council meeting.

Police officer resignation: After an executive session, council approved the resignation of police officer Robert Burns, who had been with the department since 2017.