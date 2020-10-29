When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting Oct. 13.

What happened: Borough Council approved referring Sgt. Nick Ferretti to the civil service commission for certification for the police position.

Why it’s important: Steve Echternach, the current police chief who also recently took on the role of borough manager, is retiring at the end of the year as chief. The recommendation to move ahead with Ferretti’s nomination was based upon a recommendation from a committee made up of Mayor Bruce Ryder, council members Mike Chiodo and Ray Garaffa, as well as an interview by a panel of police chiefs and Echternach.

Background: Two years ago, the borough began a succession plan for the police chief position. From that, the Strasburg Borough Police Leadership Academy was formed. Since 2018, Ferretti addressed the issues of career development through the academy by working on policy, procedure and the accreditation application, as well as directly supervising officers, Echternach said.

Quotable: “The sergeant has been with the department for 33 years, was promoted to sergeant in June of 2018, and has participated in our internal leadership academy for the past two years,” Echternach said. “I believe that he will serve the borough well.”

Other news: The board accepted the resignation of council member Will Hutchinson and appointed David Carson to fill the remainder of his term until 2023. Carson and his wife, Sue, have lived in the borough for 35 years.

Presidential inauguration: The board approved a request for police support for the Presidential Inauguration Task Force. Three Strasburg officers will be joining other police officers from Quarryville Borough, Manor, Pequea and West Lampeter townships to help support the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. Each officer will be deputized by U.S. marshals. The officers will spend three days there and all expenses are paid. Echternach explained that every four years the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Marshals Service reach out to areas of the country for support at the inauguration. Echternach said it’s a historic opportunity that likely would only happen once in a career. He said most likely they will be providing event security.