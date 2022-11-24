When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: Council approved the proposed budget for 2023.

Background: According to Borough Manager Steve Echternach, the budget includes adjusting the clerk to work full time in the front office and the hiring of a part-time clerk for the police department.

Why it’s important: The proposed budget projects $2,842,618 in revenues and expenses for the coming year. The police department is the largest category of expenses at $774,089, followed by public works department at $421,283 and the water and sewer systems at approximately $372,000 and $297,000, respectively.

The cost: The new budget does not include a tax increase, keeping the tax rate at 3.03 mills.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for public viewing at the borough office and on the borough website. The budget will come up for final adoption at council’s Dec. 13 meeting.

Other happenings: Council also approved the Capital Improvements Program for 2023. One of the major expenses for the coming year could be the purchase of a new dump truck for the borough.