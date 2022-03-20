When: March 8 Strasburg Borough Council meeting.

What happened: Council heard a presentation from Sally Holbert of the Center for Water Quality Excellence, an organization that helps local governments better understand and navigate stormwater funding.

Why it’s important: The Center for Water Quality Excellence is providing a no-cost service — funded by PennVest, the state’s infrastructure investment authority — to help municipalities understand cost-effective stormwater practices and implementation. Among the topics discussed were the creation of a stormwater authority and implementation of a fee to help with pollution control and flood reduction.

Background: Borough Manager Steve Echternach said if the borough decides to create a stormwater authority, it would set the fee. The borough already has an operating authority that handles water and sewer and most likely would be the best entity to take on stormwater.

What’s next: The borough plans to create a stormwater authority later in the year or sometime next year. Echternach said the process would require the water/sewer authority to amend its bylaws. Council would need to approve those changes, which in turn would need to be recognized by the state. An article about stormwater will appear in the spring newsletter, to be followed by town hall-type meeting in May.

Other news: A half marathon and 5K race to raise money for Lancaster Farmland Trust will be held Saturday, Oct. 8. The races will begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m. at Jaycee Park. Police Chief Nick Ferretti said some roads will be closed temporarily for the event, including Miller Street. Each farm along the race route that has been preserved by the trust will be designated with a sign.

— At Mayor Bruce Ryder’s request, council authorized the borough manager to obtain a cost and schedule to run a test of the borough’s ability to recover from a ransomware attack on one of the computers in the office or police department.