When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, May 12.

What happened: Council decided not to make a resolution to reopen Lancaster County, including the borough, a move that would have defied Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order. Borough Manager Lisa Boyd said a draft resolution came to the borough on May 8, and she told council members they did not need to act on the resolution.

Meetings: This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit that the borough held its council meeting via Zoom. Council members Bob Bennethum, Dave Dunn, Dale Spaulding and Will Hutchinson attended virtually, while James Rice, Mike Chiodo, Mayor Bruce Ryder, Boyd and police Chief Steve Echternach observed social distancing inside the meeting room.

Alcohol rules: Council members agreed to ask the solicitor to revise zoning regulations pertaining to alcohol-related uses, after Mayor Ryder said uses such as a brewpub and wine tasting are not identified in the ordinance and were unheard of when the ordinance was written. Ryder said he would like Strasburg’s zoning to be consistent with state law, which requires establishments serving alcohol to be subject to the same zoning restrictions. Currently, restaurants in Strasburg’s C-1 district are permitted by right, while taverns are allowed only by special exception.

Other business: Council approved the paving of the top of Coopersmith Lane and Putnam Circle, for which $40,000 has been budgeted in state highway aid funding.

Appointment: The board appointed John Mroz as alternate zoning hearing board member. He will be replacing Dave Esh and filling his unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2021.