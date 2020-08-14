When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: Council approved posting the position of police chief internally and formed a committee to aid in the hiring process.

Why it's important: Police Chief Steve Echternach is retiring at the end of the year after 18 years as chief. Council authorized him to post the position in the police department for current staff. Council appointed a committee consisting of Mayor Bruce Ryder and Councilman Ray Garraffa to evaluate candidates and recommend potential appointments to the civil service commission. The civil service commission, which consists of H. Dale Spaulding, J.R. Johnson and John Imhoff, can certify the candidate that council selects.

Background: In addition to his duties as police chief, Echternach has been serving as interim borough manager since Lisa Boyd, the former manager, was placed on administrative leave June 25. Boyd was borough manager for 33 years. Council approved her retirement at the July 14 meeting.

What’s next: Echternach told council he would be willing to stay on as borough manager through June 30, 2021.

Other business: Council appointed Echternach as the new right-to-know officer.

No newsletter: It was decided that there will not be a borough newsletter mailed to residents this year. According to Echternach, the cost savings of not doing a newsletter is about $3,000. He said he plans to do a newsletter in March or April of next year.

Donations: Council authorized the payment of $44,296, half of the budgeted 2020 annual donations, to be disbursed to local nonprofit organizations. They are Strasburg Fire Company, Strasburg-Heisler Library, Lancaster EMS Association, Strasburg Playground Association, Strasburg Scout House and the Strasburg Lions Club Halloween Parade.