When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Aug. 8. David Felpel was absent.

What happened: The council approved Benchmark Real Estate’s conditional use application to turn the former Strasburg Elementary School, 114 Franklin Street, into a 26-unit apartment building.

Background: Lampeter-Strasburg School Board approved the sale of the building in February. The school had closed in 2013, and a church rented it afterward. Benchmark purchased the 2.8-acre property and building for $550,000.

Next steps: Benchmark must complete its due diligence period by Aug. 25. Then, the school district must complete the court process outlined by the school code, after which Benchmark can proceed with requesting permits for construction from the borough.

Resignation: Council member Dale Spaulding resigned from council effective immediately after an aggregate of nine years served across two terms. A Strasburg resident for 50 years, Spaulding is the former principal of Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

Quotable: “It was a privilege to share in your dedication to our citizens,” Spaulding wrote in a letter to the council.

New member: The board voted to approve Sandy Clark as Spaulding’s replacement for the remainder of the term through Dec. 31. Clark is running unopposed for Spaulding’s seat in the general election.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12.