When: Council meeting, March 14.

What happened: Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) member Thomas Lainhoff expressed concerns about an ad-hoc committee council created to discuss potential adjustments to the borough’s historical architectural ordinances.

Background: Anyone in the borough making exterior changes to their property that are visible from the roadway must seek HARB and council approval. HARB is only a recommending body and council makes all final decisions. HARB’s recommendations are based on often-stringent standards and can make the process burdensome, Mayor Bruce Ryder said. Council President Michael Chiodo said the aim of the discussion is to create a pattern to follow for home upgrades in the historic district.

Concerns from HARB: Lainhoff expressed concerns over a lack of transparency from the committee over what’s to come for the historical ordinances. Council clarified that HARB has representation in the committee, with HARB Chair Ryan Weaver participating in the meetings. Additionally, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Frank Grumbine is part of the conversation. Resident Bob Maller chimed in to support HARB, noting the board helped him restore his home. “The historical integrity of this town is, to me, everything,” he said.

Council retorts: “You can come to a meeting,” council member Jim Rice said about the committee. “We’re not hiding it.” In response to Lainhoff’s concern over the lack of minutes from the meeting, Chiodo said an ad-hoc committee isn’t required to prepare minutes.

What’s next: Chiodo says the committee is just in the discussion phase and nothing has been done, but they’ll bring any potential changes to the public forum when the time comes.

Charles “Charlie” Book Day: Mayor Ryder honored Charles “Charlie” Book, a 90-year-old resident and volunteer of Strasburg Playground Association since 1946. Ryder declared May 24 to be Charles “Charlie” Book Day in Strasburg Borough, with the first celebration to occur on the occasion of Book’s 91st birthday.

Background: Book has been volunteering with the association since age 14. Ryder noted that Book was instrumental in lining the property with trees, adding a second ball field, installing benches for spectators and much more over the years.

Book’s reaction: “I like to see it kept up pretty nice,” Book said. “There’s always something to do out there,” he added, noting that volunteers are hard to come by these days.

Next borough council meeting: 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.