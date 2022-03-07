When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: The township approved a proposal to build a self-storage facility on a 13-acre property along Route 283.

Details: When completed the storage facility will feature storage for U-Haul trailers and moving trucks, as well as boats and RVs. The property is located near the State Road exit and is zoned community business. The facility will not require connection to public water or sewer services.

Zoning: Although self-storage facilities are a permitted use in the community business zone, the plan did have to go through some extra steps for approval because the zoning ordinance’s provisions for storage facilities were geared toward smaller lots.

Urban growth boundary: Although Route 283 generally marks the township’s urban growth boundary, this property is part of a small section of land along the north side of Route 283 that is inside the urban growth boundary. When the boundary was created, the area was included because it was zoned for commercial use. The land has not been developed previously partially because there is no public water or sewer available.

Approval: The plan was reviewed by the Lancaster County Planning Commission and received a favorable recommendation. The township held a public hearing on the project before the board’s vote, but no residents commented on the plan. Supervisors approved the plan by a 5-0 vote.

Other business: Police Chief Stephen Skiles announced the police department was certified as an accredited police department through the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. Roughly 12% of police departments in Pennsylvania have completed the accreditation process, which involved a detailed review of the department’s policies and approval by a three-person panel from the commission.