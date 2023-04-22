When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, April 11.

What happened: Vehicle safety was discussed regarding the intersection at East Main and Earl streets. All agreed the two additional temporary stop signs requested during the Route 625 detour have made a difference in safe traffic flow. Council authorized paperwork be submitted to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to permanently install the two stop signs for a four-way stop to increase the safety of the intersection when the detour ends.

Background: Bob Rissler, public works superintendent, requested the two temporary stop signs during the Route 625 detour due to several accidents, traffic congestion and speeding. There were problems before, but those increased with the detour. PennDOT approved a four-way stop after a traffic study.

Detour: Route 625 in Earl Township between Route 23 and Union Grove Road was closed on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of the Weaverland Valley Authority Wastewater Treatment Facility and Collection/Conveyance Construction Project. The road closure and detour are expected to continue until July.

Ordinance change: Council approved a revision be made to Terre Hill Borough Code of Ordinances for motor vehicles and traffic regulations to permit stop signs in both directions on East Main and Earl streets for adoption by council.

Quotable: “The additional stop signs are slowing traffic down,” said council member Steve Hollinger, who lives near the intersection.

Appliance replacement: The purchase of an Avantco 54” Solid Door Reach-In Refrigerator for the Terre Hill Community Center from The Restaurant Store, Lancaster, was approved at a cost of $2,110 plus $55 delivery charge.