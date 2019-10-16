- When: Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.

- What happened: Supervisors heard about a request to rezone property owned by DAS Distributors and Stone Gables Estate to allow for events bringing up to 10,000 people a day without a special exemption.

- History: The township created a “rural heritage meeting center” amendment to the zoning ordinance in 2013 to accommodate the uses land owner David Abel wanted for his property. It was defined as “an accessory use to an active agricultural use, in which educational sessions and classes, exhibitions, conferences and meetings, receptions, parties and social gatherings, historical reenactments, horse riding, wagon rides and other similar events ... are conducted in a manner that respects the rural/agricultural character of the property and its surroundings.”

- Proposed change: Township Manager John O. Yoder III said the proposed change would eliminate the rural heritage meeting center designation from zoning language and rezone the area as light commercial. The aim is to have the property designated as an event venue, which would be allowed on light commercial properties with at least 25 acres.

- Other changes: The zoning change would allow for an expansion of a billboard destroyed by a car crash in June. Yoder said the “Welcome to Elizabethtown” billboard had been an “existing nonconforming use” that was grandfathered in, so it could be rebuilt only exactly as it was without rezoning. Heather Hohenwater, director of the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce, said her organization had gotten an insurance payment for the damage and used it to demolish and remove the old billboard. She said the organization wants to work with Abel to erect a two-sided billboard, with one side welcoming people to Elizabethtown and the other side for Abel’s use, but current zoning will not allow it.

- Next steps: Yoder said that zoning change will go to the township planning commission and then the supervisors after that.

