When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The board will maintain its leadership with Clark Stauffer as chair and Ty Zerbe as vice chair. Zerbe, who was reelected last November, will also serve as treasurer. Supervisor Tony Haws was nominated as secretary and is police liaison for the township at Ephrata Borough Public Safety Committee meetings.

Who’s who: Steve Sawyer will remain the township manager and serve as assistant secretary. Supervisors appointed Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane P.C. as solicitor and RETTEW as township engineer.

Appointments: The board appointed Marv Sauder to a four-year term on the township planning commission and Thomas Bollinger to serve a five-year term on the township zoning hearing board.

Meeting compensation: Supervisors set the 2022 compensation for members of the Zoning Hearing Board, Planning Commission and Building Code Appeals Board at $40 per meeting.

Meeting schedule: Supervisors will also keep the current meeting dates and times — the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. and the third Tuesday of every month at 7 a.m. Supervisors will meet again at 7 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.