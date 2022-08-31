Berks county amber alert Janae Kalia-Henry

A state wide amber alert has been issued by the Pennsylvania State Police. 

 COURTESY OF THE PA STATE POLICE TWITTER

Update: the missing girl has been found safe.

Janae Kalia-Henry was abducted by an unknown male last seen in a Silver Chevrolet Travers with a PA registration, according to a twitter post by the state police. Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City around 2 a.m. on Aug. 31. 

Anyone with information should call 911. 

