Update: the missing girl has been found safe.

A state wide Amber Alert has been issued by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Janae Kalia-Henry was abducted by an unknown male last seen in a Silver Chevrolet Travers with a PA registration, according to a twitter post by the state police. Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City around 2 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Anyone with information should call 911.

STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. READING CITY PD, Berks County is searching for Janae KALIA-HENRY. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/ty5tQqmonb — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 31, 2022