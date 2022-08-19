A trooper in York County is facing charges after state police say he was under the influence of alcohol during his shift.

Joshua M. Ravel, from Troop J in York County, was under the influence of alcohol during his shift in the morning on Aug. 15 according to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police. State police charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Ravel enlisted in January 2020, graduated in June 2020 and has worked out of Troop J since then. He is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, state police said.