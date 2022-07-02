When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, June 27.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to allow state Rep.Keith Greiner to lease office space at the township building.

Why it matters: Due to redistricting of legislative maps, Greiner said he was searching for a new district office. His previous office on Village Road in West Lampeter Township is no longer in his legislative district.

The 43rd District: Greiner’s new district consists of the boroughs of Akron, Ephrata, and New Holland plus the townships of West Earl, Upper Leacock, Leacock, Ephrata and Earl.

Leasing: West Earl will receive $1,000 monthly from the state representative’s office. The $1,000 includes utilities. The lease will last for two years, the duration of his term.

Quotable: “I’d like to commend our manager (Jenna Seesholtz) for her diligence in pursuing Greiner to get to our municipality,” supervisor Butch Keppley said.

Eagle Scout project: Supervisors also unanimously voted to authorize Brian Miller, of New Holland Troop 48, to repair and restore the pavilion in West Earl Township Park on Metzler Road for his Eagle Scout project. Roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus will oversee the project.

Project details: Miller, who lives in West Earl, said the project will begin at the end of July and take 15 days to complete. Project phases would consist of power washing, staining and sealing wood services, removing rotten bench slats, and cleaning the concrete for the pavilion.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. July 11 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.