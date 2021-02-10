When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: The district will partner with the state to save more than $600,000 on track, fence and synthetic turf upgrades at Garden Spot High School.

Why it matters: The school board voted in July to replace the football field with synthetic turf, repair the rundown track and install a new stadium fence at its high school at an estimated cost ranging from $2.7 million to $3.25 million. To save roughly $626,700 on construction costs, board members approved a motion to participate in the state Department of General Services’ COSTARS program. This cooperative purchasing program leverages service contracts to provide municipalities, school districts and nonprofit organizations with better value on products and amenities. District officials expect to save $345,000 by replacing the stadium scoreboard for $60,000 and switching to LED lighting for $285,000.

What’s next: The district expects construction to be finished by August 2021.

HVAC and locker rooms: Last year, the board awarded $8.25 million in contracts to complete HVAC, locker room and other renovations at its high school campus. The district, according to Superintendent Bob Hollister, expects to finish construction on its locker room within the week, with several minor “punch order items” to address in the near future. HVAC improvements will continue into the summer, Hollister said.

Snow days: The district has one remaining snow day built into its 2020-21 school calendar. If additional closures are needed, district schools would instead switch from in-person to remote classes during inclement weather to avoid extending the school year past June 4.