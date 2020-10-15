When: Brecknock supervisors meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: State Police Lt. Vincent D’Angelo provided supervisors with an update on the type and number of police incidents occurring in the township and responded to concerns supervisors frequently hear from residents.

Statistics: Burglary and assault calls in the township are down slightly this year. Car crashes with injuries and DUI charges have slightly increased. Brecknock’s five DUI offenses were all drug related, which D’Angelo said was consistent with a countywide increase in drug-related DUI charges.

Speeding: Supervisors said they frequently hear from residents with concerns about drivers speeding. D’Angelo explained that state troopers have conducted 295 traffic stops in Brecknock Township this year, but officers do not track how many cars were pulled over due to speeding.

Response time: Jared Artus, deputy chief of Fivepointville Fire Company, said firefighters frequently have to wait an hour or more for state troopers to arrive at no-injury vehicle accidents. Artus explained that firefighters are not permitted to leave before police complete their investigation, which makes long response times problematic because of the amount of time volunteer responders have to be away from their paid jobs. D’Angelo said troopers respond as soon as they can, but the response time might be lengthened by more urgent calls or a lack of available troopers.

Other business: Supervisors discussed a proposal to implement a 2% amusement tax on campgrounds in the township that include swimming pools, miniature golf or other entertainment options in their nightly rate. The money collected from the tax would be used for improvements at the township’s two parks. In accordance with state law, the proposed tax will be advertised and voted on at a later meeting.