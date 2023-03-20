Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an inmate who did not return from work release in Lebanon County.

Lebanon County Correctional Facility contacted troopers about an inmate, Terance Brent, who failed to return to the facility from work release, according to a state police news release issued Saturday. Brent was last seen on Friday, March 17.

State police described Brent, 37, as approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and 220 pounds with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue-green jacket, jeans, and work boots.

State police has issued a warrant for Brent's arrest and ask anyone with information to contact state police at Jonestown at 717-865-2194.